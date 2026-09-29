Tuesday, September 29, 2026 | 10:35 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex(    %)
                             
Nifty(    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Board of BN Agrochem approves sub-division of equity shares

Board of BN Agrochem approves sub-division of equity shares

Last Updated : Sep 29 2026 | 10:32 AM IST

At meeting held on 28 September 2026

The board of BN Agrochem at its meeting held on 28 September 2026 has approved alteration of the share capital of the company by way of sub-division of existing equity shares of the company having face value of Rs 10 each into 10 equity shares of face value of Re 1 each.

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Board of Ola Electric Mobility approves rights issue of Rs 1,000 cr

Board of Ola Electric Mobility approves rights issue of Rs 1,000 cr

Rays of Belief gains as Q1 swings to profit

Rays of Belief gains as Q1 swings to profit

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd Slides 1.91%

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd Slides 1.91%

Jubilant Pharmova Ltd Surges 10.47%

Jubilant Pharmova Ltd Surges 10.47%

Indices trade lower in early trade; breadth weak

Indices trade lower in early trade; breadth weak

Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveStocks to WatchAsian Games 2026 LIVEStocks to BuyBank Holiday ListBank Strike PostponedAsian Games 2026 Medal TallyStock market crash TodayNifty PSU Bank

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 29 2026 | 10:32 AM IST