Board of BN Agrochem approves sub-division of equity shares
At meeting held on 28 September 2026The board of BN Agrochem at its meeting held on 28 September 2026 has approved alteration of the share capital of the company by way of sub-division of existing equity shares of the company having face value of Rs 10 each into 10 equity shares of face value of Re 1 each.
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First Published: Sep 29 2026 | 10:32 AM IST