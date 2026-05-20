Board of Borosil Scientific approved fund raising up to Rs 250 cr

At meeting held on 20 May 2026

The board of Borosil Scientific at its meeting held on 20 May 2026 has decided to seek the approval of the shareholders by way of an enabling resolution at the ensuing Annual General Meeting, authorising the Board to raise funds, as and when required, up to an amount of Rs. 250 crore, using such modes as the Board may determine including by way of qualified institutional placement, further public officer, FCCBs or any other method or a combination thereof as may be permitted under applicable laws, subject to such regulatory/statutory approvals, as may be required.