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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Board of Borosil Scientific approves capex of Rs 60 cr for capacity addition

Board of Borosil Scientific approves capex of Rs 60 cr for capacity addition

Last Updated : Sep 22 2026 | 4:50 PM IST

At meeting held on 22 September 2026

The board of Borosil Scientific at its meeting held on 22 September 2026 has approved the proposal for expansion of the Company's production capacity for glasswear products by setting up an additional manufacturing facility in Bharuch, Gujarat. The company has proposed capital expenditure of Rs 60 crore to increase the production capacity from existing 15 lakh units per annum to 108 lakh units per annum.

 

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First Published: Sep 22 2026 | 4:50 PM IST