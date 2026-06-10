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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Board of Bosch allots 2460 equity shares on preferential basis

Board of Bosch allots 2460 equity shares on preferential basis

Last Updated : Jun 10 2026 | 4:50 PM IST

At meeting held on 10 June 2026

The board of Bosch at its meeting held on 10 June 2026 has approved the allotment of 1,230 equity shares each to Robert Bosch Investment Nederland B.V and Robert Bosch LLC (aggregating to 2460 equity shares) pursuant to preferential allotment at the price of Rs 35200/- [including premium of Rs 35,190/-] per equity share.

Post allotment, the paid up equity share capital has increased to Rs. 29,49,61,000 (2,94,96,100 equity shares of face value of Rs. 10/- each).

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

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First Published: Jun 10 2026 | 4:50 PM IST

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