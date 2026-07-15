Board of Brigade Enterprises approves issuance of convertible warrants

At meeting held on 15 July 2026

The board of Brigade Enterprises at its meeting held on 15 July 2026 has approved the proposal for issuance of upto 34,23,000 Convertible Warrants convertible into 34,23,000 equity shares at Rs. 526/- per share (Face Value of Rs. 10/- per equity share at a premium of Rs. 516/- per equity share) aggregating to Rs. 180,04,98,000/- to the promoter group entity, Mysore Holdings.