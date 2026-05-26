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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Board of Camlin Fine Sciences approves change in CFO

Board of Camlin Fine Sciences approves change in CFO

Last Updated : May 26 2026 | 7:50 PM IST

At meeting held on 26 May 2026

The board of Camlin Fine Sciences at its meeting held on 26 May 2026 has approved the appointment of Pankaj Pandey as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and Key Managerial Personnel of the Company, effective 18 August 2026. Further, the board approved the re-designation of Santosh Parab, currently Chief Financial Officer, as President Strategy and Global CFO, effective 18 August 2026.

 

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First Published: May 26 2026 | 7:16 PM IST

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