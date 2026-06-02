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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Board of Canara Bank approves capital raising up to Rs 8,500 cr for FY 2027

Board of Canara Bank approves capital raising up to Rs 8,500 cr for FY 2027

Last Updated : Jun 02 2026 | 6:31 PM IST

At meeting held on 02 June 2026

The board of Canara Bank in its meeting held today on 02 June 2026 has approved the Capital Raising Plan of the Bank for the financial year 2026-27 amounting upto Rs.8,500 crore by way of Debt Instruments (Additional Tier I/Tier II Bonds).

Further, out of the above Capital Raising Plan, the Board of Directors of the Bank has approved the following:

To raise Capital through Basel III Compliant Additional Tier I Bonds to the extent of Rs.4,500 crore during the FY 2026-27, subject to market conditions and necessary approvals. To raise Capital through Basel III Compliant Tier II Bonds to the extent of Rs.4,000 crore during the FY 2026-27, subject to market conditions and necessary approvals.

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

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First Published: Jun 02 2026 | 6:31 PM IST

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