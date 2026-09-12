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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Board of Ceigall India approves acquisition of project SPV and investment in JV

Board of Ceigall India approves acquisition of project SPV and investment in JV

Last Updated : Sep 12 2026 | 10:31 AM IST

At meeting held on 11 September 2026

The board of Ceigall India at its meeting held on 11 September 2026 has approved signing of share purchase Agreement for acquisition of 100 % shares of project SPV - Jam Khambhaliya Jamnagar Power Transmission (JKJTL), a wholly owned subsidiary of REC Power Development and Consultancy (REC).

The board also approved investment by way of subscription 49% equity in the Joint Venture Company (proposed to be incorporated).

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

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First Published: Sep 12 2026 | 10:31 AM IST