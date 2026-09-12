Board of Ceigall India approves acquisition of project SPV and investment in JV
At meeting held on 11 September 2026The board of Ceigall India at its meeting held on 11 September 2026 has approved signing of share purchase Agreement for acquisition of 100 % shares of project SPV - Jam Khambhaliya Jamnagar Power Transmission (JKJTL), a wholly owned subsidiary of REC Power Development and Consultancy (REC).
The board also approved investment by way of subscription 49% equity in the Joint Venture Company (proposed to be incorporated).
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First Published: Sep 12 2026 | 10:31 AM IST