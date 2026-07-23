Board of Cipla approves change in senior management

At meeting held on 23 July 2026

The board of Cipla at its meeting held on 23 July 2026 has approved the following:

Transition of Ashish Adukia, Global Chief Financial Officer, to internal business leadership role. Consequent to such transition, Ashish Adukia has relinquished the position as the Global Chief Financial Officer and Key Managerial Personnel (KMP) of the Company with effect from close of business hours of 23 July 2026.

Appointment of Dinesh Jain, Chief - Corporate Finance, as Global Chief Financial Officer and KMP with effect from 24 July 2026.