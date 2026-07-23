Board of Coromandel International approves restructuring of loans

At meeting held on 23 July 2026

The board of Coromandel International at its meeting held on 23 July 2026 has approved conversion of loan value amounting to about Rs. 108 crore to equity shares of face value of Rs. 10/- each of Coromandel Chemicals, a wholly owned subsidiary of the company, at an issue price of Rs. 39.95/- per equity share (including premium).

The board also approved the restructuring of loans amounting to USD 9.70 Million, that has been given to Baobab Mining and Chemicals Corporation S A (BMCC), a step-down subsidiary of the company, held through Coromandel Chemicals (CCL) into equity or preference shares with optionality or such other instruments, as may be mutually agreed