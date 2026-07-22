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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Board of CRISIL approves merger of its Canadian subsidiaries

Board of CRISIL approves merger of its Canadian subsidiaries

Last Updated : Jul 22 2026 | 9:31 AM IST

At meeting held on 21 July 2026

The board of CRISIL at its meeting held on 21 July 2026 has approved amalgamation of Crisil Canada Inc. with Crisil PriceMetrix Inc., both wholly owned step-down subsidiaries of CRISIL.

Post amalgamation both the entities will cease to exist as separate entities and will form a single entity under the name Crisil PriceMetrix Inc.

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

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First Published: Jul 22 2026 | 9:31 AM IST

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