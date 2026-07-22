Board of CRISIL approves merger of its Canadian subsidiaries

At meeting held on 21 July 2026

The board of CRISIL at its meeting held on 21 July 2026 has approved amalgamation of Crisil Canada Inc. with Crisil PriceMetrix Inc., both wholly owned step-down subsidiaries of CRISIL.

Post amalgamation both the entities will cease to exist as separate entities and will form a single entity under the name Crisil PriceMetrix Inc.