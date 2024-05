Powered by Capital Market - Live News

The Board of Dr Lal Pathlabs at its meeting held on 10 May 2024 has approved the allotment of 2,500 equity shares under ESOP. Pursuant to the above allotment, the paid-up equity share capital of the Company increased to Rs 83,48,03,520/- divided into 8,34,80,352 equity shares of Rs 10/- each.