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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Board of Equitas Small Finance Bank approves change in CFO

Board of Equitas Small Finance Bank approves change in CFO

Last Updated : Jun 24 2026 | 3:05 PM IST

At meeting held on 24 June 2026

The board of Equitas Small Finance Bank at its meeting held on 24 June 2026 has approved appointment of Mukund Shyamrao Barsagade as the Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and Key Managerial Personnel (KMP) of the Bank with effect from 01 July 2026.

He will replace N Sridharan, Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and Key Managerial Personnel (KMP), who retires from the services of the Bank upon superannuation with effect from the close of business hours on 30 June 2026.

 

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First Published: Jun 24 2026 | 3:05 PM IST

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