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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Board of Equitas Small Finance Bank approves fund raising up to Rs 1750 cr

Board of Equitas Small Finance Bank approves fund raising up to Rs 1750 cr

Last Updated : Jun 24 2026 | 3:05 PM IST

At meeting held on 24 June 2026

The board of Equitas Small Finance Bank at its meeting held on 24 June 2026 has approved raising capital by way of issuance of non-convertible debentures on private placement basis for an aggregate amount not exceeding Rs. 500 crore.

The board also approved issuance of equity shares by way of a qualified institutional placement for an aggregate amount not exceeding Rs 1250 crore.

 

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First Published: Jun 24 2026 | 3:05 PM IST

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