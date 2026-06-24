Board of Equitas Small Finance Bank approves fund raising up to Rs 1750 cr
At meeting held on 24 June 2026The board of Equitas Small Finance Bank at its meeting held on 24 June 2026 has approved raising capital by way of issuance of non-convertible debentures on private placement basis for an aggregate amount not exceeding Rs. 500 crore.
The board also approved issuance of equity shares by way of a qualified institutional placement for an aggregate amount not exceeding Rs 1250 crore.
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First Published: Jun 24 2026 | 3:05 PM IST