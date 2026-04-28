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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Board of Eternal approves entering into asset transfer agreement with subsidiary

Board of Eternal approves entering into asset transfer agreement with subsidiary

Last Updated : Apr 28 2026 | 4:16 PM IST

At meeting held on 28 April 2026

The board of Eternal at its meeting held on 28 April 2026 has approved the entering of an asset transfer agreement (ATA) between the Company and Wasteland Entertainment (WEPL), wholly owned subsidiary of the Company to transfer the technology stack of District platform, along with its identified employees (collectively referred to as identified assets) for an aggregate consideration of Rs 24.19 crore.

 

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First Published: Apr 28 2026 | 4:16 PM IST

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