Board of Fractal Analytics approves investment of Rs 57.6 cr in Asper US
At meeting held on 20 May 2026The board of Fractal Analytics at its meeting held on 20 May 2026 has approved investment of USD 0.6 crore (INR equivalent of 57.6 crore), by Fractal US, wholly owned material subsidiary of the company, in Asper US, step down subsidiary of the company.
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First Published: May 21 2026 | 9:16 AM IST