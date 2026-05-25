Board of Fredun Pharmaceuticals approves bonus issue of 2:1

At meeting held on 25 May 2026

The board of Fredun Pharmaceuticals at its meeting held on May 25, 2026, wherein the audited financial results for Q4 and FY26 were approved, has recommended the issuance of bonus shares in the ratio of 2:1, i.e. 2 fully paid-up equity shares of Rs 10 each for every 1 existing equity share of Rs 10 each, to eligible shareholders and warrant holders as on the record date, subject to shareholder approval.