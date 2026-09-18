Board of GAIL (India) appoints director
At meeting held on 18 September 2026The board of GAIL (India) at its meeting held on 18 September 2026 has approved the appointment of Manoj Kumar Sharma (DIN 08821234) as an Additional Director of the Company with effect from the date of his assumption of charge to the post of Director (Projects) of the Company.
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First Published: Sep 18 2026 | 2:04 PM IST