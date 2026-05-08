Board of Garware Technical Fibres approves buyback of shares up to Rs 110 cr

At meeting held on 08 May 2026

The board of Garware Technical Fibres at its meeting held on 08 May 2026 has approved the proposal for buyback of up to 16,17,500 fully paid up equity shares of the company having face value of Rs 10 each, being 1.63% of the total paid up equity share capital of the company at an issue price of Rs 680 per share payable in cash for an aggregate amount not exceeding Rs 110 crore.