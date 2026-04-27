Board of Global Health approves execution of BTA for 79-bed cancer care hospital

At meeting held on 27 April 2026

The board of Global Health at its meeting held today i.e. 27 April 2026, has inter alia, approved execution of a Business Transfer Agreement (BTA) for a 79 bedded Cancer Care Hospital in Indore, assignment of lease deed as part of the transaction and execution of fresh lease for an additional 1,700 sqft of the space within the facility. The target hospital is in close proximity to Company's existing facility in Indore.

The hospital is strategically located just 500 meters from Medanta Indore existing facility and will enable seamless integration and operational synergies.

The target hospital has been purpose-built with a primary focus on cancer care.

The transaction will allow Medanta to further strengthen its presence in the region, enhance its portfolio of tertiary and quaternary care services, and fill the existing specialty gap in oncology.