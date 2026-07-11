Board of Goodluck India approves providing corporate guarantee for subsidiary
At meeting held on 11 July 2026The board of Goodluck India at its meeting held on 11 July 2026 has approved to provide corporate guarantee in connection with the project loan to be obtained by Goodluck Defence and Aerospace (a Material Subsidiary of the Company) from HDFC Bank, to a tune of Rs. 275 crore.
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First Published: Jul 11 2026 | 3:17 PM IST