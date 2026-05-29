Board of Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals approves setting up Hydrogen Peroxide Plant at Dahej

At meeting held on 29 May 2026

The board of Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals at its meeting held on 29 May 2026 has approved for putting up 5000 TPA (100%) High Purity Grade Hydrogen Peroxide Plant at Dahej, Gujarat at an estimated investment of Rs. 67 crore.

This will enable the Company to produce High Purity grade Hydrogen Peroxide for the niche applications in semiconductor fabrication, solar cell manufacturing, and other advanced electronics applications for which manufacturing units are being put-up in India.

The project is planned to go on stream in 18 months from the zero date (i.e. kick-off meeting with Technology Supplier). The high purity Grade Hydrogen Peroxide Plant when implemented would contribute to the annual sales revenue by approx. Rs. 42 crore. The funding for project would be from surplus internal operations and need based gap, if any, would be met from borrowings.