Thursday, April 16, 2026 | 09:09 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Board of HDFC Life approves preferential issue of 1.45 cr shares to HDFC Bank

Board of HDFC Life approves preferential issue of 1.45 cr shares to HDFC Bank

Last Updated : Apr 16 2026 | 9:04 PM IST

At meeting held on 16 April 2026

The board of HDFC Life Insurance Company at its meeting held on 16 April 2026 has approved issuance of 1,45,23,906 equity shares of the Company having face value of Rs 10 each, at aprice of Rs 688.52 per equity share, aggregating to Rs 1,000 crore, on a preferential basis to HDFC Bank, promoter of the Company

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

L T Foods appoints Ritesh Sud as Chief Marketing Officer - India & Far East

L T Foods appoints Ritesh Sud as Chief Marketing Officer - India & Far East

MosChip Technologies to acquire 73% stake in Vayavya Labs for Rs 245 crore

MosChip Technologies to acquire 73% stake in Vayavya Labs for Rs 245 crore

Kalyani Steels CFO Bal Mukand Maheshwari resigns

Kalyani Steels CFO Bal Mukand Maheshwari resigns

HDFC AMC Q4 PAT slumps 2% YoY to Rs 623 cr

HDFC AMC Q4 PAT slumps 2% YoY to Rs 623 cr

Wipro skid after Q3 PAT drops 4% QoQ to Rs 3,119 cr

Wipro skid after Q3 PAT drops 4% QoQ to Rs 3,119 cr

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 16 2026 | 9:04 PM IST

Explore News

SpiceJet, Akasa CollideStocks to Watch TodayQ4 Results TodayMI vs PBKS LIVE ScoreGold and Silver Rate TodayGoPro Mission 1 SeriesHDFC Bank Q4 Results PreviewGoogle Gemini for MacOPPO F33 SeriesPersonal Finance