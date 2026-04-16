Board of HDFC Life approves preferential issue of 1.45 cr shares to HDFC Bank

At meeting held on 16 April 2026

The board of HDFC Life Insurance Company at its meeting held on 16 April 2026 has approved issuance of 1,45,23,906 equity shares of the Company having face value of Rs 10 each, at aprice of Rs 688.52 per equity share, aggregating to Rs 1,000 crore, on a preferential basis to HDFC Bank, promoter of the Company