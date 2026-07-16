Board of Heritage Foods approves acquisition of balance stake in Heritage Novandie Foods
At meeting held on 16 July 2026The board of Heritage Foods at its meeting held on 16 July 2026 has approved the acquisition of the remaining 5.60% equity stake in M/s. Heritage Novandie Foods (HNFL) (CIN: U74999TG2017PLC120860), a subsidiary of the Company.
The acquisition strengthens the Company's capabilities in value-added dairy products and supports its long-term growth strategy in the segment.
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First Published: Jul 16 2026 | 8:04 PM IST