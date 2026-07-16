Thursday, July 16, 2026 | 08:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex(    %)
                             
Nifty(    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Board of Heritage Foods approves acquisition of balance stake in Heritage Novandie Foods

Board of Heritage Foods approves acquisition of balance stake in Heritage Novandie Foods

Last Updated : Jul 16 2026 | 8:04 PM IST

At meeting held on 16 July 2026

The board of Heritage Foods at its meeting held on 16 July 2026 has approved the acquisition of the remaining 5.60% equity stake in M/s. Heritage Novandie Foods (HNFL) (CIN: U74999TG2017PLC120860), a subsidiary of the Company.

The acquisition strengthens the Company's capabilities in value-added dairy products and supports its long-term growth strategy in the segment.

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Heritage Foods board approves acquisition of additional 20% stake in subsidiary

Heritage Foods board approves acquisition of additional 20% stake in subsidiary

PC Jeweller board approves QIP issue up to Rs 1,000 cr

PC Jeweller board approves QIP issue up to Rs 1,000 cr

Aurum PropTech inks deal to acquire 100% stake in Housing.com

Aurum PropTech inks deal to acquire 100% stake in Housing.com

ITI secures order of Rs 856.39 cr from BSNL

ITI secures order of Rs 856.39 cr from BSNL

Hero MotoCorp enters German market in partnership with KSR Group

Hero MotoCorp enters German market in partnership with KSR Group

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 16 2026 | 8:04 PM IST

Explore News

Piramal Finance Q1 ResultTech Mahindra Q1 ResultsQ1 Results TodayITC Hotel Q1 Results Jio Financial Q1 Results TodayWipro Q1 ResultsICICI Bank Q1 Preview360 ONE WAM Q1 ResultUpcoming Q1 ResultsPolycab India Q1 Results