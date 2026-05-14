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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Board of HFCL approves setting up defence manufacturing unit

Board of HFCL approves setting up defence manufacturing unit

Last Updated : May 14 2026 | 11:31 AM IST

At meeting held on 14 May 2026

The board of HFCL at its meeting held on 14 May 2026 has approved the establishment of a defence manufacturing facility for manufacture of Multi-Mode Hand Grenade (MMHG) and similar other products in Sri Satya Sai District of the State of Andhra Pradesh (Defence Facility) at a total initial capital outlay of Rs 230 crore.

This initiative forms part of HFCL's long-term strategic expansion into high-value defence manufacturing, aligned with India's national objective of achieving self-reliance (Aatmanirbharta) in defence production.

 

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First Published: May 14 2026 | 11:31 AM IST

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