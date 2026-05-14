Board of HFCL approves setting up defence manufacturing unit
At meeting held on 14 May 2026The board of HFCL at its meeting held on 14 May 2026 has approved the establishment of a defence manufacturing facility for manufacture of Multi-Mode Hand Grenade (MMHG) and similar other products in Sri Satya Sai District of the State of Andhra Pradesh (Defence Facility) at a total initial capital outlay of Rs 230 crore.
This initiative forms part of HFCL's long-term strategic expansion into high-value defence manufacturing, aligned with India's national objective of achieving self-reliance (Aatmanirbharta) in defence production.
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First Published: May 14 2026 | 11:31 AM IST