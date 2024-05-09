Business Standard
Board of Hindustan Petroleum Corporation approves bonus issue of 1:2

Last Updated : May 09 2024 | 4:19 PM IST
At meeting held on 09 May 2024
The Board of Hindustan Petroleum Corporation at its meeting held on 09 May 2024 has approved bonus issue in ratio of 1:2 (one share for every two shares held). The record date for bonus issue is 21 June 2024.
The company will utilise free reserves of Rs 709.27 crore for implementing the bonus issue.
The post bonus issue paid up share capital of the company will increase to Rs 2127.82 crore from pre-issue paid up share capital of Rs 1,418.55 crore.
The bonus shares will be credited on or before 08 July 2024.
First Published: May 09 2024 | 2:39 PM IST

