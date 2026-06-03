Board of Hindware Home Innovation approves acquisition of balance stake in Hintastica

At meeting held on 03 June 2026

The board of Hindware Home Innovation at its meeting held on 03 June 2026 has approved to acquire balance shareholding in Hintastica (joint venture) from Atlantic (joint venture partner).

Atlantic, which currently holds 5,48,787 equity shares of Hintastica, has informed the Company that it does not intend to participate in the Rights Issue, and has declined the rights issue offer. Further, having regard to the strategic and commercial implications of dilution of Atlantic's shareholding in Hintastica, Atlantic has informed the Company that it seeks to exit entirely from its investment in Hintastica by way of a sale of all of shares in Hintastica, to the Company and its nominee(s).

Accordingly, the Board of the Company has approved the execution of a Share Purchase Agreement (SPA) for the acquisition of 5,48,787 equity shares of Hintastica, for an aggregate consideration of approximately Rs 2,78,83,867/-.