Board of HMA Agro Industries approves divestment of wholly owned subsidiaries
At meeting held on 25 April 2026The board of HMA Agro Industries at its meeting held on 25 April 2026 has approved the divestment of its entire equity stake held in its wholly owned subsidiaries, namely:
- FNS Agro Foods (FNS), comprising 8,95,593 equity shares of face value of Rs 10 each; and
Laal Agro Food (Laal), comprising 9,999 equity shares of face value of Rs 10 each.
Consequent to the completion of the aforesaid transaction(s), FNS and Laal shall cease to be subsidiaries of the Company.
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First Published: Apr 28 2026 | 9:50 AM IST