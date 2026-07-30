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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Board of Honda India Power Products approves change in CFO

Board of Honda India Power Products approves change in CFO

Last Updated : Jul 30 2026 | 7:04 PM IST

At meeting held on 30 July 2026

The board of Honda India Power Products at its meeting held on 30 July 2026 has approved the appointment of Sameer Jain as Chief Financial Officer of the Company with effect from 01 October 2026 in place of Mr. Vinay Mittal who shall retire from services of the Company on close of business hours on 30 September 2026.

 

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First Published: Jul 30 2026 | 7:04 PM IST

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