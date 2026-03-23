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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Board of Housing & Urban Development Corp. recommends Fourth Interim dividend

Board of Housing & Urban Development Corp. recommends Fourth Interim dividend

Last Updated : Mar 23 2026 | 4:50 PM IST

Of Rs 1.25 per share

Housing & Urban Development Corp. announced that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on 23 March 2026, inter alia, have recommended the Fourth Interim dividend of Rs 1.25 per equity Share (i.e. 12.5%) , subject to the approval of the shareholders.

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First Published: Mar 23 2026 | 4:50 PM IST

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