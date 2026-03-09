Monday, March 09, 2026 | 02:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Board of Indian Railway Finance Corp. recommends Second Interim dividend

Board of Indian Railway Finance Corp. recommends Second Interim dividend

Last Updated : Mar 09 2026 | 2:04 PM IST

Of Rs 1.05 per share

Indian Railway Finance Corp. announced that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on 9 March 2026, inter alia, have recommended the Second Interim dividend of Rs 1.05 per equity Share (i.e. 10.5%) , subject to the approval of the shareholders.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

ABB to further invest USD 75 million in India to scale manufacturing and R&D

ABB to further invest USD 75 million in India to scale manufacturing and R&D

Kernex Microsystems forms JV with Bharat Heavy Engineering for building advanced railway signalling systems

Kernex Microsystems forms JV with Bharat Heavy Engineering for building advanced railway signalling systems

US dollar index speculators further add net short position

US dollar index speculators further add net short position

Sensex, Nifty tumble over 2%; European mrkt decline

Sensex, Nifty tumble over 2%; European mrkt decline

KPI Green Energy arm inks BESPA with GUVNL

KPI Green Energy arm inks BESPA with GUVNL

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 09 2026 | 2:04 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LiveFMGC Stock StodayFull List of T20 World Cup WinnersStock Market CrashGold-Silver Price TodayTop 10 Top Scorers in T20 World Cup 2026MWC 2026Delhi New L-GUK Halt Study VisaPersonal Finance