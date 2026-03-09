Board of Indian Railway Finance Corp. recommends Second Interim dividend
Of Rs 1.05 per shareIndian Railway Finance Corp. announced that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on 9 March 2026, inter alia, have recommended the Second Interim dividend of Rs 1.05 per equity Share (i.e. 10.5%) , subject to the approval of the shareholders.
First Published: Mar 09 2026 | 2:04 PM IST