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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Board of Indian Renewable Energy Deve. Agency recommends interim dividend

Board of Indian Renewable Energy Deve. Agency recommends interim dividend

Last Updated : Mar 25 2026 | 5:50 PM IST

Of Rs 0.6 per share

Indian Renewable Energy Deve. Agency announced that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on 25 March 2026, inter alia, have recommended the interim dividend of Rs 0.6 per equity Share (i.e. 6%) , subject to the approval of the shareholders.

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First Published: Mar 25 2026 | 5:50 PM IST

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