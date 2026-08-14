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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Board of Info Edge (India) approves investment of Rs 8.90 cr in Udyogtech Ventures

Board of Info Edge (India) approves investment of Rs 8.90 cr in Udyogtech Ventures

Last Updated : Aug 14 2026 | 5:04 PM IST

At meeting held on 14 August 2026

The board of Info Edge (India) at its meeting held on 14 August 2026 has approved entering into an Investment Agreement with Udyogtech Ventures (Factrika) and its founders for investment in two tranches, subject to the terms of the Investment Agreement (transaction). The primary subscription will be of - (i) 1 (One) equity share of face value Rs. 10 and (ii) 3,098 0.001% Compulsorily Convertible Preference Shares ('CCPS') of face value Rs. 10 each, aggregating to 18.58% shareholding of Factrika on fully converted and diluted basis, for a total consideration of approx. Rs. 8.90 crore (first tranche).

 

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First Published: Aug 14 2026 | 5:04 PM IST