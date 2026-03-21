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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Board of Intelligent Supply Chain Infrastru.Trust recommends final dividend

Board of Intelligent Supply Chain Infrastru.Trust recommends final dividend

Last Updated : Mar 21 2026 | 5:50 PM IST

Of Rs 2.5766 per share

Intelligent Supply Chain Infrastru.Trust announced that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on 20 March 2026, inter alia, have recommended the final dividend of Rs 2.5766 per equity Share (i.e. 2.5766%) , subject to the approval of the shareholders.

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First Published: Mar 21 2026 | 5:50 PM IST

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