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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Board of IRB Infra approves to continue manage project SPVs of IRB InvIT Fund

Board of IRB Infra approves to continue manage project SPVs of IRB InvIT Fund

Last Updated : May 15 2026 | 7:31 PM IST

At meeting held on 15 May 2026

The board of IRB Infrastructure Developers at its meeting held on 15 May 2026 has inter-alia, approved to continue to act as the Project Manager, in accordance with the SEBI (Infrastructure Investment Trusts) Regulations, 2014, as amended (SEBI InvIT Regulations), to provide operation and maintenance works to each of IRB Jaipur Deoli Tollway, IRB Pathankot Amritsar Toll Road and IRB Talegaon Amravati Tollway (collectively referred as Project SPVs), project SPVs of IRB InvIT Fund (Public InvIT) in connection with implementation of their respective projects, with effect from end of the tenure of the concession period of the respective Project SPVs i.e., from 01 April 2030 until the end of the concession period of the respective Project SPVs.

 

In this regard, the Board has also approved amended and restated project implementation agreements to be executed by the Company with each of the Project SPVs for an approximate aggregate value up to Rs 1,136 crore on fixed price basis (plus applicable taxes payable as per agreement i.e. approximately up to Rs 1,340 crore including GST @18%), on such other terms and conditions as may be agreed among the parties.

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First Published: May 15 2026 | 7:31 PM IST

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