Board of IREDA approves enhancement of borrowing plan for FY 2026

Also approves market borrowing programme for FY 2027

The board of Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency at its meeting held on 19 March 2026 has approved the following:

1. Enhancement of Borrowing Plan for FY 2025-26 from up to Rs. 30,800 crore to up to Rs. 35,800 crore. The Borrowing includes fund raising through Taxable Bonds/ Sub-ordinated Tier-II Bonds/Perpetual Debt Instruments (PDI) /Term loan from Banks and FI's /Lines of credit from international agencies (multilateral and bilateral agencies) /Short term loans & WCDL from Bank/ External Commercial Borrowings (ECB).

2. Raising of Resource i.e. Market Borrowing programme upto Rs 40,000 crore for the FY 2026-27 excluding funds raised under Extra Budgetary Resource (EBR). The Borrowing includes fund raising through Taxable Bonds/Green Taxable Bonds/Sub-ordinated Tier-II Bonds/Perpetual Debt Instruments (PDI)/ Green Masala Bonds/ Green Foreign currency bonds (USD/EUR/JPY) / Foreign currency bonds (USD/EUR/JPY)/ Bond ETF/ Other Bond / any other instrument in the nature of Bond/debentures/debt securities/Term loan from Banks and FI's from domestic market/Lines of credit from international agencies/Public & private placement of Tax-free bonds, if allocated by the GoI/Capital Gains Bonds/Commercial Papers/Short term loans/CC/WCDL from Banks/Foreign Currency Non-Resident (FCNR -B) Loans from banks/External Commercial Borrowings (TL & Bonds)/ Foreign currency Borrowings such as term loans, syndicated loans, subordinated loans/Foreign currency Bonds/ Notes such as unsecured/ secured Bonds, perpetual bonds, subordinated bonds/any other instrument for raising foreign currency borrowings / Rupee denominated foreign currency borrowings/any other instrument for mobilization of funds from domestic sources in one or more tranches/series at an appropriate time, depending on market conditions and its funding requirements.

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