Board of Jagsonpal Pharmaceuticals approves shares buyback of Rs 40 cr

At meeting held on 12 March 2026

The Board of Jagsonpal Pharmaceuticals at its meeting held on 12 March 2026 approved a proposal to buyback up to 16,00,000 fully paid-up equity shares of the company at a price of Rs 250 per equity shares (a premium of through Tender Offer method, subject to shareholders approval. This represents 2.4% of the total equity shares of the Company and 7.3% of the non-promoter shareholding of the company. The proposed buyback will be undertaken for an aggregate amount not exceeding Rs 40 crore, representing ~18.4% of the company's total paid-up equity share capital and free reserves based on the latest audited financial statements as of 31 March 2025.

