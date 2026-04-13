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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Board of Jaykay Enterprises approves acquisition of business undertaking of Patange Industries

Board of Jaykay Enterprises approves acquisition of business undertaking of Patange Industries

Last Updated : Apr 13 2026 | 2:04 PM IST

At meeting held on 13 April 2026

The board of Jaykay Enterprises at its meeting held today, i.e. 13 April 2026, has considered and approved the acquisition of the Business Undertaking of Patange Industries (PIPL), engaged in the business of defence precision manufacturing, fabrication and engineering design services, by way of a slump sale on a going concern basis.

The acquisition strengthens the company's strategic objective to expand its presence in the defence and aerospace sector.

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

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First Published: Apr 13 2026 | 2:04 PM IST

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