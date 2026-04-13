Board of Jaykay Enterprises approves acquisition of business undertaking of Patange Industries
At meeting held on 13 April 2026The board of Jaykay Enterprises at its meeting held today, i.e. 13 April 2026, has considered and approved the acquisition of the Business Undertaking of Patange Industries (PIPL), engaged in the business of defence precision manufacturing, fabrication and engineering design services, by way of a slump sale on a going concern basis.
The acquisition strengthens the company's strategic objective to expand its presence in the defence and aerospace sector.
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Apr 13 2026 | 2:04 PM IST