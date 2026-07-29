Board of Jindal Steel appoints directors

At meeting held on 29 July 2026

The board of Jindal Steel has approved the appointment of Aabha Bakaya (DIN: 05131734) and V. Sehgal (DIN: 05218876) as Additional Directors in the category of Non-Executive Independent Directors of the Company, for a term of two consecutive years, with effect from 29 July 2026, subject to the approval of the shareholders of the Company.