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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Board of Jindal Steel appoints directors

Board of Jindal Steel appoints directors

Last Updated : Jul 29 2026 | 12:51 PM IST

At meeting held on 29 July 2026

The board of Jindal Steel has approved the appointment of Aabha Bakaya (DIN: 05131734) and V. Sehgal (DIN: 05218876) as Additional Directors in the category of Non-Executive Independent Directors of the Company, for a term of two consecutive years, with effect from 29 July 2026, subject to the approval of the shareholders of the Company.

 

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First Published: Jul 29 2026 | 12:51 PM IST

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