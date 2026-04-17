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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Board of Jio Financial Services approves change in Group CFO

Board of Jio Financial Services approves change in Group CFO

Last Updated : Apr 17 2026 | 8:31 PM IST

At meeting held on 17 April 2026

The board of Jio Financial Services at its meeting held on 17 April 2026 has approved the following change in senior management:

Accepted the cessation of Abhishek Haridas Pathak from the position of Group Chief Financial Officer with effect from 20 April 2026.

Approved the appointment of Annapoorna Venkataramanan as a Group Chief Financial Officer of the Company, effective 11 May 2026.

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

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First Published: Apr 17 2026 | 8:31 PM IST

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