Board of Jio Financial Services approves change in Group CFO

At meeting held on 17 April 2026

The board of Jio Financial Services at its meeting held on 17 April 2026 has approved the following change in senior management:

Accepted the cessation of Abhishek Haridas Pathak from the position of Group Chief Financial Officer with effect from 20 April 2026.

Approved the appointment of Annapoorna Venkataramanan as a Group Chief Financial Officer of the Company, effective 11 May 2026.