Board of JSW Dulux to consider proposal for stock split
On 11 August 2026The board of JSW Dulux will meet on 11 August 2026 to consider the proposal for alteration in the share capital of the Company by way of sub-division/ split of the existing Equity Shares of the face value Rs. 10/- each, fully paid-up, in such manner as may be determined by the Board of Directors subject to approval of the shareholders of the Company and any regulatory/statutory approvals, as may be required under applicable laws.
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First Published: Aug 05 2026 | 10:04 AM IST