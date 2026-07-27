Board of Kalind approves allotment of 30.47 cr equity shares under bonus issue
At meeting held on 27 July 2026The board of Kalind at its meeting held on 27 July 2026 has approved the allotment of 30,47,25,000 equity shares under bonus issue in ratio of 1:2. With this allotment, the paid up equity share capital has increased to 91,41,75,000 equity shares of Rs 2 each.
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First Published: Jul 27 2026 | 10:16 AM IST