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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Board of Kalind approves allotment of 30.47 cr equity shares under bonus issue

Board of Kalind approves allotment of 30.47 cr equity shares under bonus issue

Last Updated : Jul 27 2026 | 2:16 PM IST

At meeting held on 27 July 2026

The board of Kalind at its meeting held on 27 July 2026 has approved the allotment of 30,47,25,000 equity shares under bonus issue in ratio of 1:2. With this allotment, the paid up equity share capital has increased to 91,41,75,000 equity shares of Rs 2 each.

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First Published: Jul 27 2026 | 10:16 AM IST

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