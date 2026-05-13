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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Board of Kaynes Technology India appoints directors

Board of Kaynes Technology India appoints directors

Last Updated : May 13 2026 | 7:04 PM IST

At meeting held on 13 May 2026

The board of Kaynes Technology India at its meeting held on 13 May 2026 has approved the appointment of Rajesh Balkrishna Mittal (DIN: 08483698) and Annadurai Mylswamy (DIN: 07182202) as Additional Directors in the category of Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company for a term of five (5) years w.e.f. 13 May 2026, subject to approval of Shareholders.

 

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First Published: May 13 2026 | 7:04 PM IST

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