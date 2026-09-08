Board of KMEW approves NCD issuance of up to Rs 500 cr
At meeting held on 08 September 2026The board of Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works at its meeting held on 08 September 2026 has approved raising of funds up to Rs 500 crore by way of issuance of listed, secured and/or unsecured, rated, redeemable Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs) on private placement basis or through public issue or through any other permissible mode.
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First Published: Sep 08 2026 | 7:31 PM IST