Wednesday, May 06, 2026 | 02:24 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Board of KPIT Technologies approves acquisition of strategic stake in Cymotive Technologies, Israel

Board of KPIT Technologies approves acquisition of strategic stake in Cymotive Technologies, Israel

Last Updated : May 06 2026 | 2:16 PM IST

At meeting held on 06 May 2026

The board of KPIT Technologies at its meeting held on 06 May 2026 has approved the acquisition of strategic stake in Cymotive Technologies (Cymotive), a leading automotive cybersecurity specialist headquartered in Israel.

Founded jointly by senior Israeli cybersecurity leaders and CAR/AD, the automotive software company of the Volkswagen Group, Cymotive specializes in end-to-end vehicle Ufecycle cybersecurity, spanning secure architecture, threat modeling, intrusion detection, continuous monitoring, and regulatory/ homologation compliance. Cymotive has been a trusted cybersecurity partner to Leading global automotive players and brings strong domain depth in addressing automotive-specific cyber threats.

Key offerings of Cymotive include Cybersecurity Management System (CSMS), Automated security & penetration testing (CyClarity), Vulnerability management (CarAlert), Intrusion Detection Systems (IDS), Automotive cybersecurity cloud platform, Engineering, homologation and compliance.

 

The acquisition of Cymotive aligns with KPIT's long-term strategy of creating differentiated, Al solutions-led value for global OEMs. It strengthens KPIT's capabilities in automotive cybersecurity-a critical and natural extension of its core SDV embedded, and systems engineering business- while enhancing its value proposition to global OEMs enabling them to adopt an integrated approach-embedding cybersecurity into vehicle platforms from design through production and operations.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Larsen & Toubro secures its largest domestic order in metals segment

Larsen & Toubro secures its largest domestic order in metals segment

Goldiam International launches India's first Digital 3D Ring Builder

Goldiam International launches India's first Digital 3D Ring Builder

Aurobindo Pharma's Telangana Unit completes USFDA inspection

Aurobindo Pharma's Telangana Unit completes USFDA inspection

Oswal Pumps secures water pumping system project worth Rs 162 cr

Oswal Pumps secures water pumping system project worth Rs 162 cr

NMDC fixes prices of iron ore effective 6 May

NMDC fixes prices of iron ore effective 6 May

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 06 2026 | 2:16 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Updates LIVEStocks to Watch TodayQ4 Results TodayStocks to Buy TodayGold-Silver Price TodayBank of baroda Q4 Results PreviewSBI Q4 Results PreviewMicrosoft Phishing AttackTechnology NewsPersonal Finance