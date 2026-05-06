Board of KPIT Technologies approves acquisition of strategic stake in Cymotive Technologies, Israel

At meeting held on 06 May 2026

The board of KPIT Technologies at its meeting held on 06 May 2026 has approved the acquisition of strategic stake in Cymotive Technologies (Cymotive), a leading automotive cybersecurity specialist headquartered in Israel.

Founded jointly by senior Israeli cybersecurity leaders and CAR/AD, the automotive software company of the Volkswagen Group, Cymotive specializes in end-to-end vehicle Ufecycle cybersecurity, spanning secure architecture, threat modeling, intrusion detection, continuous monitoring, and regulatory/ homologation compliance. Cymotive has been a trusted cybersecurity partner to Leading global automotive players and brings strong domain depth in addressing automotive-specific cyber threats.

Key offerings of Cymotive include Cybersecurity Management System (CSMS), Automated security & penetration testing (CyClarity), Vulnerability management (CarAlert), Intrusion Detection Systems (IDS), Automotive cybersecurity cloud platform, Engineering, homologation and compliance.

The acquisition of Cymotive aligns with KPIT's long-term strategy of creating differentiated, Al solutions-led value for global OEMs. It strengthens KPIT's capabilities in automotive cybersecurity-a critical and natural extension of its core SDV embedded, and systems engineering business- while enhancing its value proposition to global OEMs enabling them to adopt an integrated approach-embedding cybersecurity into vehicle platforms from design through production and operations.