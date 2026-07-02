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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Board of Lenskart Solutions approves incorporation of JV with Mingfeng Glassesworld, China

Board of Lenskart Solutions approves incorporation of JV with Mingfeng Glassesworld, China

Last Updated : Jul 02 2026 | 7:17 PM IST

At board meeting held on 02 July 2026

The board of Lenskart Solutions at its meeting held on 02 July 2026 has approved the incorporation of a joint venture company in India with Mingfeng Glassesworld, China (MGL), pursuant to a strategic partnership between the parties.

The proposed joint venture will be engaged in the business of manufacturing metal spectacle frames in India with the objective of strengthening the Company's manufacturing capabilities, enhancing supply chain efficiencies, promoting localisation of manufacturing and reducing dependence on imports of metal frames.

 

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First Published: Jul 02 2026 | 7:17 PM IST

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