Board of Lenskart Solutions approves scheme of amalgamation
At meeting held on 02 July 2026The board of Lenskart Solutions at its meeting held on 02 July 2026 has approved the scheme of amalgamation of Dealskart Online Services (Transferor Company No. 1) and Lenskart Eyetech (Transferor Company No. 2), wholly-owned subsidiaries of the Company, with and into Lenskart Solutions (Transferee Company) and their respective shareholders and creditors.
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First Published: Jul 02 2026 | 7:16 PM IST