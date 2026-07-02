Board of Lenskart Solutions approves scheme of amalgamation

At meeting held on 02 July 2026

The board of Lenskart Solutions at its meeting held on 02 July 2026 has approved the scheme of amalgamation of Dealskart Online Services (Transferor Company No. 1) and Lenskart Eyetech (Transferor Company No. 2), wholly-owned subsidiaries of the Company, with and into Lenskart Solutions (Transferee Company) and their respective shareholders and creditors.