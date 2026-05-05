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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Board of Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India approves change in CFO

Board of Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India approves change in CFO

Last Updated : May 05 2026 | 9:16 AM IST

At meeting held on 05 May 2026

The board of Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India at its meeting held on 05 May 2026 has approved the following:

Resignation of Vimal Agarwal as Chief Financial Officer with effect from 30 June 2026 on account of his transition to a new role within the Mahindra Group.

Appointment of Rajiv Vimal as Chief Financial Officer with effect from 01 July 2026.

 

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First Published: May 05 2026 | 9:16 AM IST

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