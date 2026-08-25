Board of Mayank Cattle Food allots 54 lakh bonus equity shares

At meeting held on 25 August 2026

The board of Mayank Cattle Food at its meeting held on 25 August 2026 has approved the allotment of 54,00,000 equity shares of face value of Rs. 10 each as fully paid-up bonus equity shares, in the ratio 1:1. Consequent to the aforesaid allotment, the paid-up share capital of the Company stands increased to Rs. 10,80,00,000 divided into 1,08,00,000 equity shares of face value of Rs. 10/- each.