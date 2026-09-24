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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Board of Minda Corporation approves sale of investment in EVQ Point Solutions

Board of Minda Corporation approves sale of investment in EVQ Point Solutions

Last Updated : Sep 24 2026 | 2:04 PM IST

At meeting held on 24 September 2026

The board of Minda Corporation at its meeting held on 24 September 2026 has approved the sale of investment held in EVQ Point Solutions through Spark Minda Green Mobility Systems (wholly owned subsidiary of the company). EVQ Point Solutions is a step-down associate company of the company, in which Spark Minda Green Mobility Systems holds 29.5% equity stake.

 

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First Published: Sep 24 2026 | 2:04 PM IST